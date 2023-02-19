Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 191,674 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.04% of Synovus Financial worth $111,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNV opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

