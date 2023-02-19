Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,560,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 356,689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $117,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco by 134.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 19.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 213,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

