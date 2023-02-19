Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,742 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of DuPont de Nemours worth $114,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 633,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 122,331 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

