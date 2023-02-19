Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,730 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $115,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

