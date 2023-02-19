Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394,470 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 813,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Barrick Gold worth $114,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

