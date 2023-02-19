Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 97,167 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.28% of Harley-Davidson worth $116,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $9,758,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,001,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.4 %
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.