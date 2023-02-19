Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.10% of Stifel Financial worth $115,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 51,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Recommended Stories

