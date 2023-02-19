Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $114,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Price Performance

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

FOXA opened at $37.03 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

