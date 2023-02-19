Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 296,110 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $113,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $34.69 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

