Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Xerox worth $114,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,078.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Up 0.4 %

Xerox stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

