Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $112,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.