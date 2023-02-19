Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,338 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of IQVIA worth $121,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $212.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

