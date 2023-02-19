Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,036 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.29% of TopBuild worth $120,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild Profile

Shares of BLD stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

