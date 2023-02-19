Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 198,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 557,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 506,625 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

