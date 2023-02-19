Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $119,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of LNTH opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

