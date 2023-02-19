Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.48 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Avery Dennison worth $117,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.