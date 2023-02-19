Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,256 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $120,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hubbell by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.7 %

Hubbell stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.69 and a 200 day moving average of $232.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.