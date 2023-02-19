Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,785 Shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0383 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

