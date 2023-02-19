Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $118,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.