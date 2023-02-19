Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.44% of ExlService worth $118,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,164,071. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

