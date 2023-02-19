Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 316,507 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.17% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $119,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

