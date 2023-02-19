Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 780,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AURC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.01.

Aurora Acquisition Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

