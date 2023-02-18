King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

