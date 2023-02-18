King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $463,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $439.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.