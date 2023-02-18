American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

