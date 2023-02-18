Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.90.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

