Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 121,464 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 121,464 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.73 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

