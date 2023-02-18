Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

