Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $44,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

