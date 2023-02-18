Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,678 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Copart were worth $43,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

CPRT stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

