Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $161.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.