King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $748.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

