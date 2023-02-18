Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,469,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,789,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Insider Activity

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

