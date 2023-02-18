Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,579 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $46,709,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:GE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

