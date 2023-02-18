Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $295.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.82.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

