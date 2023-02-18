Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

