Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,421 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

