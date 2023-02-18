Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

