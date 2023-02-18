Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Xylem worth $52,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

