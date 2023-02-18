King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,864,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 318,791 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earthstone Energy Profile

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

