KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

KLA stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.