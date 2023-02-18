KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

KLA stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.