BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EXR opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

