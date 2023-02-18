BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $297.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $299.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

