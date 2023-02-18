BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

