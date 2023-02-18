Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
