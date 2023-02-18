BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 146.0% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $159.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

