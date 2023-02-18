Dakota Wealth Management Sells 538 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.31.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

