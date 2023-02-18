Dakota Wealth Management Sells 159 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,425,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.