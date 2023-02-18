3,457 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

