Dakota Wealth Management Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

VO stock opened at $220.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

